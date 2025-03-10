U.S. Only Country At UN To Vote Against International Day Of Hope

Sort of makes sense if you consider Trump's United States as a newer version of Dante's Inferno, with the sign at the Gates of Hell reading, “Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate. /“Abandon all hope, ye who enter here”



Source: Montana Right Now

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution last week designating an International Day of Hope.

President Donald Trump’s U.S. contingent at the UN voted against the measure which promoted “universal peace, ... practicing tolerance and living together in peace as good neighbors.”

The U.S. was the only country to vote against designating July 12 as the International Day of Hope.

The measure passed with 161 countries voting for, 4 abstentions (India, Türkiye, Peru and Paraguay) and one In opposition — the U.S.

The Day of Hope resolution also recognized "the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and hope for all peoples."

A U.S. representative to the UN said the measure “contains references to diversity, equity and inclusion that conflict with U.S. policies that seek to eliminate all forms of discrimination and create equal opportunities for all.”