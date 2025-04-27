Campos-Duffy Attacks Dems For Opposing Trump's Tariff War

Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy accused Democrats of being "out of step" with working class Americans for opposing Trump's "tariff war." Never mind story after story coming out in recent weeks about the damage Trump's tariffs are actually doing to businesses across America, Duffy wants us to believe that Trump is the one that actually cares about them.

During a discussion about Michigan centrist Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who is gearing up to give a series of speeches which will take some not-so-subtle jabs at AOC and Bernie Sanders for the use of the term oligarchy, and which will encourage Democrats to ditch the term "wokeness," the crew on Fox & Friends Weekend agreed with Slotkin's attacks on fellow Democrats, but that didn't stop them from going straight after her as well with this gaslighting.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, listen, I think she's right. Oligarchy is not like a rust belt, you know, call for, you know, she's right about that that feels very East Coast, very, you know, elite college, kind of a conversation that you would have on the coast. So she's right about that. But again, Slotkin, like all the Democrats, this is all... when they when they try to put on the Trumpian mantle, when they try to put on the working class, you know, language, and they, you know, they all got camo hats, remember during... and they thought they just put on a camo hat that meant they were for the Second Amendment or people would at least believe it. It's all cosplay. It's all fake. None of their policies are actually for the working class and the best evidence of it is that Elissa Slotkin, who's trying to say that she represents Michigan, is against this tariff war. Now you can,,, if you are a working class Michigan... Michigander, you like what Donald Trump is doing. You understand exactly why he's doing it because this is a response to the gutting of these towns and these industries and these, you know, working class towns. And so she's out of step and she'll say don't say oligarchy, say kings, because I don't know, she thinks her constituents, you know, can't handle that, but it's all fake.

Trump's poll numbers are in the toilet, but that won't stop them from lying about them on Fox.

Note to Democrats. Whatever advice you're getting from the propagandists on Fox, do the opposite.