Now Kristi Noem Wants A New Jet, Too

Democratic Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood shared on Xitter that the Coast Guard has requested an additional $50 million in Donald's proposed budget to pay for a "new Gulfstream 5 jet for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The operating cost for a Gulfstream V is estimated to be around $4,625 per hour. DOGE should look into this.

"My committee just received a last-minute addition to the Coast Guard’s spend plan: $50 million for a new Gulfstream 5 jet for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal use," Underwood wrote. "She already has a Gulfstream 5, by the way, but she wants a new one paid for with your taxpayer dollars."

"We should be investing in our national security and improving the lives of our Coasties – not wasting taxpayer dollars on luxury travel and political stunts," she added. "I'm demanding answers."

As U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, the Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, noted to Noem this week, her "department is out of control."

“I say this with seriousness and respect, but your department is out of control,” Murphy said. “You are spending like you don’t have a budget. You are on the verge of running out of money for the fiscal year. You are illegally refusing to spend funds that have been authorized by this Congress and appropriated by this committee."

Trump is out there rationing dolls, while his administration is spending like drunken sailors, while slashing services for the American people. Trump's federal government has spent over $200 billion more in his first 100 days compared to the same period last year when Handsome Old Joe Biden was in office.

It's disgraceful. Her desire for a second jet follows Trump's Qatari plane scandal. This administration is not royalty, and the puppy killer acts as if she's some sort of A-lister. Girl, you work for us—the taxpayers.

Would a foreign country like to give a gift of a $50 million luxury private jet to Trump’s DHS Secretary? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/IaNppF2pov — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 14, 2025

Give the grifter a Cessna, and tell her to be grateful.