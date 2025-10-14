Several Airports Refuse To Air ICE Barbie's Propaganda Video

Airports in Seattle, Phoenix, and Westchester, New York, are refusing to play Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's propaganda video for air travelers at TSA checkpoints. Imagine trying to get away for a few days with your family, and you're forced to watch an unqualified woman from the Trump administration blaring out how the Trump/Epstein government shutdown is the Democrats' fault. We have to watch these people lie and gaslight us daily, but now they're creeping into TSA checkpoints, too.

The airports cite the “political nature of its content" in their refusal to play the North Korean-style propaganda video.

The Washington Post reports:

“We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown,” a Port of Seattle spokesperson said in an email Monday. Nor will airports in Portland, Oregon, and Buffalo, according to local news reports. The Port of Portland, which operates Portland International Airport, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the video could violate state and federal laws that prohibit the use of public assets and employees to disseminate partisan messages. The Transportation Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security, which runs TSA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is currently led by Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, not Kristi Noem.

It’s common for airports to display video greetings from the homeland security chief at TSA checkpoints. DHS videos usually display assurances of safety and other instructions. But Noem’s latest video message is different for its political messaging, according to the airport authority. “It is TSA’s top priority to make sure you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible,” Noem says in the video, captured by news organizations and on social media. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted.” Noem further promised to do everything possible to avoid delays, adding that “our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.”

Many TSA agents and other employees are not being paid during Trump's shutdown

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA Operations, and the County finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist — particularly as it relates to operations at Westchester County Airport."

“Westchester County has reviewed the request from the Department of Homeland Security to replace the REAL ID video with a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that was released by United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and our message is clear: it is inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials," Jenkins' statement reads. "The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA Operations, and the County finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist – particularly as it relates to operations at Westchester County Airport. This video will not be displayed at Westchester County Airport."

“At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues, and undermines public trust. As County Executive, I believe our residents deserve clear, honest and nonpartisan communication—especially when it comes to national security, government shutdown impacts, and public safety," he added.

Reminder: Republicans could open the government immediately if they wanted to. Today.