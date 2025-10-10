ICE Barbie Noem Posts Video In TSA Lines Lying To Passengers

DHS Secretary "Puppy Killer" Kristi Noem took the unprecedented action of making a video to post in all airport TSA lines blaming the Democratic Party for airport delays.

Trump has no shame in using the entire federal government as his personal valet and vengeance squad.

Here's what passengers waiting in security lines, which they will intentionally cause to be slow and overcrowded, see and hear.

NOEM: Hi, I'm Kristi Noem, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security. It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel. And our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.

While Americans are suffering over Trump's tariffs, while they cover up the Epstein files and send US troops to infiltrate blue cities, Trump finds the time to have his sycophants make ridiculous videos to malign his political rivals to torture already harried travelers waiting in mandatory security checkpoints.

The tagline at the end of the video should read, "No animals were hurt or treated inhumanely in the making of this video. RIP Cricket."