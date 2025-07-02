ICE Barbie's Agents Arrest Six-Year-Old With Leukemia

Barbie Fife's ICEtapo jackboots have been at it again. This time they arrested a bloodthirsty, gang member, drug dealer.....oops, I meant to say a six-year-old boy with leukemia. Not only did they arrest him, they also terrorized him and denied him medical care:

A Honduran mother brought her two children to immigration court where she expected to continue her plea for asylum. As they walked out, a nightmare took them all:

"There were men waiting for them in civilian clothing. The [ICE agents] detained the family for many hours, and it was a terrifying time for the two children and their mother," said Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School. "They were crying in fear. One of the agents at one point lifted up his shirt, which displayed the gun that he was carrying," Mukherjee said. "The 6-year-old boy was terrified to see the gun. He urinated on himself and wet all his clothing. No one offered him a change of clothing for many hours." The family was then transported to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, where they have been detained for several weeks. The 6-year-old boy has been diagnosed with leukemia and has missed a medical appointment to be treated for worsening symptoms, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in San Antonio by the Immigrant Rights Clinic and The Texas Civil Rights Project.

These are not America's best. It's these thugs that should be rounded up and incarcerated. Oh, right! I forgot! Many of them probably were until Trump pardoned them.

The family is suing the Trump administration, which responded by putting the family on an expedited course, meaning they could be deported before their petition is heard.

This America of Trump's isn't so great, any which way you look at it.