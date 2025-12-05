Military-Type Drones Breach No-Fly Zone In Dublin To Target Zelensky

Gardaí are investigating whether the drones took off from land in Dublin or from an undetected ship.
By Susie MadrakDecember 5, 2025

Even if they identify their origin, I don't know that they'll release it to the public. Via The Journal:

FOUR UNIDENTIFIED MILITARY-STYLE drones breached a no-fly zone and flew towards the flight path of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plane at sea near Dublin Airport late on Monday night, The Journal has learned.

The plane landed, slightly ahead of schedule, just moments before the incident happened at about 11pm. The drones reached the location where Zelenskyy’s plane was expected to be at the exact moment it had been due to pass.

The drones then orbited above an Irish Navy vessel that had secretly been deployed in the Irish Sea for the Zelenskyy visit.

Sources have said that the drones took off from the north-east of Dublin, possibly near Howth, and flew for up to two hours. Enquiries are being carried out to determine whether the drones took off from land or from an undetected ship.

It is not yet known who launched and controlled the drones or where the drones are now.

Military-style drones are capable of a large range of functions. In this case, the fact that the drones had their lights on has led security forces to suspect that the aim was to disrupt the flight’s arrival into Dublin.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was told about the incident in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is understood that the Taoiseach and Ministers for Justice and Defence were also told in the hours after it happened. It is not known if Irish authorities briefed the Ukrainian president’s team.

Quite breathtaking story - military grade drones at Dublin airport which flew on the path Zelensky's plane took. The drones reached the flight path of his plane exactly the time it should have been there, but just missed it because Zelensky arrived ahead of schedule:

Nicolai von Ondarza (@nvondarza.bsky.social) 2025-12-04T15:20:27.718Z

Drones were spotted near Zelenskiy flight path to Dublin, Irish media report reut.rs/48lb0l5

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2025-12-04T23:35:10Z

Drones spotted near Zelenskiy’s flight path to Dublin, triggering major security alert @irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2025...

Ancom Reader 🇺🇦 🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴🐆☸️ (@intlibecosoc.bsky.social) 2025-12-05T02:56:35.129Z

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
