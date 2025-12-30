Fox Host Revives Faux War On Xmas To Give Trump A Moronic Win

The country is falling apart, but somehow saying 'Merry Christmas' is supposed to make it all better?
By John AmatoDecember 30, 2025

Subbing for Jesse Watters on Fox News, Trump sycophant Charles Hurt opened a segment with lickspittle Joe Concha by making believe that saying the term "Merry Christmas" was outlawed in the United States of America before Demented Donald swooped in to save it.

Opening with this to praise Trump with after his first year is quite telling since the US economy is crashing, health costs are skyrocketing, and job numbers are dwindling.

HURT: You know, one of the little-remembered promises that President Trump made when he first ran for office was that in America, we would be able to say Merry Christmas again. And I think it's safe to say that he has accomplished that we can say Merry Christmas again!

Wow. That's all you got, Charlie?

There was never a time in this country when saying "Merry Christmas" was not allowed.

CONCHA: Yeah, exactly saying Merry Christmas instead of Happy Holidays - doing the politically correct stuff. It's not just the economic accomplishments of Trump that we could talk about or the foreign policy accomplishments we've talked about are obviously what we've seen at the border, but the cultural shifts that we've seen as well where people aren't afraid to say that they are a Trump supporter anymore.

Or to say Merry Christmas, and that's where we're at at this point and that's one of the accomplishments in the first 11 months of his second term .

What economic accomplishments?

There are none.

Trump took a thriving economy left to him by Biden and turned it into a chaotic mess.

Tweedledum and Tweedledee!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon