Aren't Fox Hosts Outraged Their Bosses Won't Cover Hunter Biden's Laptop?

Sources point to NO. Hmmm.
Credit: Flickr/Gage Skidmore
By John AmatoApril 2, 2022

Fox and other right-wing pundits, politicians, and media outlets have been having strokes over Hunter Biden's laptop since the New York Times and Washington Post took an interest in it.

Screams of liberal bias, anti-Trump paranoia, and claims of "Deep State—Big Tech" conspiracies against The Former Guy could be heard throughout the night, even though no wrongdoing by Hunter Biden has been uncovered anywhere.

As Eric Boehlert writes, "Eagerly deploying newsroom resources to the perpetually overblown Hunter Biden story — just as Trump and Fox News kick off a new smear campaign — CNN, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post gladly did the GOP’s bidding this week. Signing off on the idea that the Hunter Biden story remains a scandal simply because Republicans say so, the press has adopted a Whitewater-like obsession with the perpetual dead-end story."

Joe Concha, a Fox contributor, wrote a long piece in The Hill railing against any and everyone over the laptop, which Rudy Giuliani gave to the New York Post a few weeks before the 2020 election to ratf**k Joe Biden.

But what you won't find in Concha's piece (or from any Fox host, like former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany,) is that Fox itself also refused to use the laptop as kompromat against Biden.

As Colby Hall writes, "The lack of authentication of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network’s news division to pass. Fox News declined to comment on this story."

Gee, what's up Fox? Why is that?

It doesn't exactly fit the wingnut narrative of massive QAnon conspiracy for Fox to be covering up possible wrongdoings by Joe Biden's son, which then could extend to the president himself, does it? If that's what's happening, where's Tucker Carlson's outrage at his own bosses? His own bosses passed on the story because there is no story.

The outrage isn't coming from emails that show Biden being corrupt or breaking the laws, like Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, or Paul Manafort did. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden, so they manufacture outrage, claiming the laptop wasn't taken seriously at the time.

Too f**king bad.

There's an old saying that goes something like if you're pointing your finger at others, you have three fingers pointing back at yourself.

