Mango Mussolini Wanted Maria Bartiromo For Veep

Well, THAT woulda been interesting!
By Frances LangumJanuary 8, 2025

[Above, Maria Bartiromo in October, 2024, doing what she does best? -- eds]

There's a new book coming out this week called "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" and like all Trump bombshell books, it contains critical information that would have been useful when voters needed it, but book sales.

One "bombshell" is that Trump really really wanted Maria Bartiromo as his running mate. CNN:

"Isenstadt writes in his book that Trump 'was dead serious about Bartiromo and was making the case for her during the flight to Butler (Pennsylvania). She was great with the big-donor Wall Street types and she knew how to do TV, Trump told his team.'

But Trump’s team said '(t)here “was no time to vet Bartiromo, as they had spent months doing with other candidates,' and chief of staff Susie Wiles put an end to the conversation."

So they got JD Vance instead. A "safe" choice, unbelievable.

You may remember Bartiromo as the Fox host who pushed election fraud conspiracy theories that originated with a nut who claimed that "The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it."
www.mediamatters.org/fox-news/mar...

Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T14:14:50.192Z

Pour one out for Maria Bartiromo tonight. All that sycophancy and legal jeopardy, and she's gotten bupkus from Trump

Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2024-11-18T23:36:55.128Z

Her ringtone!

😳

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-11T14:27:37.870Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon