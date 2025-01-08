Mango Mussolini Wanted Maria Bartiromo For Veep

[Above, Maria Bartiromo in October, 2024, doing what she does best? -- eds]

There's a new book coming out this week called "Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump's Return to Power" and like all Trump bombshell books, it contains critical information that would have been useful when voters needed it, but book sales.

One "bombshell" is that Trump really really wanted Maria Bartiromo as his running mate. CNN:

"Isenstadt writes in his book that Trump 'was dead serious about Bartiromo and was making the case for her during the flight to Butler (Pennsylvania). She was great with the big-donor Wall Street types and she knew how to do TV, Trump told his team.'

But Trump’s team said '(t)here “was no time to vet Bartiromo, as they had spent months doing with other candidates,' and chief of staff Susie Wiles put an end to the conversation."

So they got JD Vance instead. A "safe" choice, unbelievable.

You may remember Bartiromo as the Fox host who pushed election fraud conspiracy theories that originated with a nut who claimed that "The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it."

www.mediamatters.org/fox-news/mar... — Matthew Gertz (@mattgertz.bsky.social) 2025-01-08T14:14:50.192Z

Pour one out for Maria Bartiromo tonight. All that sycophancy and legal jeopardy, and she's gotten bupkus from Trump — Bill Grueskin (@bgrueskin.bsky.social) 2024-11-18T23:36:55.128Z

Her ringtone!