Even Eric Bolling Bashes Trump's Tariffs

Eric Bolling got fired from Fox News because of inappropriate texting to colleagues. Plenty of room for him, though, on Real America's Voice.

Bolling told White House Deputy Press Secretary Harrison that he felt the Trump tariff calculations were made up garbage and had nothing to do with actual tariffs.

Bolling comes from the Fox Business side of the company, and he made it clear to Fields that Trump didn't even know what the tariff percentages were.

BOLLING: I've been doing this a long time. I've been doing numbers. I've been doing statistics. The guys will tell you, I crunch numbers like crazy. Within a couple hours of the announcement of the tariffs, and Howard Lutnick brought out that big board with the numbers, and I was looking at it, and it just wasn't working for me. And when it doesn't work up here for me, I know something's wrong with the numbers. I had figured out that the methodology to come up with the tariff that we were going to slap on other countries had nothing to do with an actual tariff, or half of what they're doing. It had to do with our trade imbalance number divided by the amount of exports that country was putting into our country. And for me, I was just like, can't Howard just come up with a real— I literally called the White House and said, guys, I figured this out. I need you guys to get in front of it before the left figures out and holds you accountable to it, and they did. And I wished that would have been clean, and I know they sent Trump out there without him even really knowing how that number was calculated.

Ouch. That hurt.

Fields pretended Trump was in charge and understood the methodology behind their insane tariffs.

FIELDS: Well, Eric, you're a big thinker, and I appreciate the recommendations, and I'm sure the people making those decisions are watching your program right now, and they'll take note of it, but I'll tell you this, President Trump is in the driver's seat.



He understands how these numbers work, and they're a reflection of not just the tariffs and the deficits, but also the other aspects of trade that have completely imbalanced the relationship, not just of recent history, but for long history. So that's where those numbers came from, and the reality is now we're back to 10 percent baseline for every trading country minus China, and then some of the sectorial tariffs are still in effect.

After that, Harrison lied about what the American people wanted because the latest polling shows America fucking hates Trump's tariffs.

FIELDS: But the reality is the American people are supportive of this action because they are tired of being taken advantage of again, and they also know that countries are coming to the table, and we're negotiating great trade deals.

Liar, liar, fucking liar.

Check out the NY Post headline: Whopping 72% of Americans feared Trump tariffs would deliver ‘bruising body blow to the economy’: poll

The tariffs are tanking his entire approval rating.