RFK Jr Refuses To Admit Texas Child Died From Measles

Trumps anti-VAX quack RFK Jr., refused to say on Fox News definitively that pulmonary failure caused by measles killed Texas resident Daisy Hilderbrand after he attended her funeral Sunday .

The eight-year-old Texas girl passed away last Thursday in Lubbock. Her doctors attributed her death to "measles pulmonary failure" and reported there were no underlying conditions according to Texas's state health services department

Yet RFK Junior refused to believe that diagnosis and threw out a bunch of other "possible" (read, ridiculous) causes and then claimed there are different ways to fight measles without the MMR vaccine. Texas has recently been in the news for a measles outbreak among the, guess who, unvaccinated.

MACCALLUM: That you do believe that the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to limit the spread. Do you believe that Daisy would have died or her cousin would have been sickened if they had had that MMR vaccine, which they did not have for religious exemption reasons? RFK: Well, it's very hard to tell. Daisy, you know, I've seen her medical reports. She had a lot of complications that could have killed her, particularly she had acute tonsillectomy. She had been hospitalized three times before. She also had acute mononucleosis that she could not shake. She was graft-positive for bacteria in her blood system, which is a red flag, and her death was caused by pneumonia. So, you know, her parents said that she was over measles two weeks before, so it's hard to tell. Measles often is accompanied by pulmonary and respiratory illnesses, but we need to do better at treating kids who have this disease and not just saying the only answer is vaccination. We also need to make sure that doctors know the appropriate treatment for those kind of diseases as well.

I feel for Daisy's parents, who have been indoctrinated not to trust vaccines, as have many others because of conspiracy theories. RFK Jr. is one of the most vocal.

The doctors made their medical decision, and RFK Jr is not a medical person, so he should STFU and support vaccinations against measles.

Instead, he gave milquetoast support of MMR vaccines before attacking the doctor's failures of not treating Daisy properly.

The US had its first death in the country from measles in over a decade, and cases are spreading like wildfire.

RFK Jr. is a symptom of the spread, not the help needed to combat these lies that are taking the lives of those supposed to be protected by HHS and their parents.