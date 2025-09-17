CDC Expert: RFK Had No Data To Alter Child Vaccine Schedules

Susan Monarez testified to the Senate HELP Committee hearing that RFK Jr wanted her to give blanket approvals of all new ACIP recommendations, but offered no data to change the childhood vaccination schedules.

The ACIP supposedly uses objective and evidence-based information to create guidelines for vaccine use in the US population. Still, Kennedy proposed changing guidelines without any proof or scientific data.

Sen. Cassidy asked Monarez pertinent questions that exposed Kennedy for lying to the committee in prior testimonies, while he put the health and safety of this country at risk.

This opening explains much about Kennedy's incompetence.

MONAREZ: In the first meeting, he asked me to commit to firing scientists or resign. He asked me to pre-commit to signing off in each and one of the forthcoming ACIP recommendations regardless of whether or not there was scientific evidence. CASSIDY: And what were those recommendations? Did you have a foreshadowing of what they would be? MONAREZ: I did not. We did not get into any substance about what those. CASSIDY: He wanted you to approve them? MONAREZ: He just wanted blanket approval. And if I could not commit to approval of each and every one of the recommendations that would be forthcoming I needed to resign. I did not resign and that is when he told me he had already spoken to the White House about having me removed.

Just from this conversation, RFK Jr should be forced to resign. Is it any wonder why Monarez resigned immediately from a dream job as chief of the CDC? Kennedy put a proverbial gun to her head and said, 'Do what I say, regardless of science, or I'll pull the trigger.'

Cassidy then asked about Kennedy's desire to change childhood vaccination schedules.

CASSIDY: Secretary Kennedy told the Finance Committee that he did not ask you to pre-approve, but that you're biased against the new ACIP, and he just asked you to keep an open mind. Did he cite any data or science as relates to the potential ACIP recommendations to persuade you to support them? MONAREZ: He did not have any data or science to point to. As a matter of fact, we got into an exchange where I had suggested that I would be open to changing childhood vaccine schedules if the evidence or science were supportive, and he responded that there was no science or evidence associated with the childhood vaccine schedule. And he elaborated that CDC had never collected the science or the data to make it available related to the safety and efficacy. CASSIDY: To be clear, he said there was not science or data, but that you still expected you to change the schedule? Correct.

I was sickened listening to her testimony in the first five minutes alone. In these few minutes, Monarez explains why anti-VAX conspiracy theorists have no business being near the federal government, the CDC, or HHS.