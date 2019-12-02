Samoa Shutting Down Government To Combat Measles Outbreak

A medical mishap in 2018 where two babies died from an incorrectly mixed vaccine is seen as the primary cause for Samoa's plummeting vaccine rate. Other countries in the area, including New Zealand, are around 99% and have not seen an outbreak. In a place with only a population of around 200,000, there have been a reported 3728 cases. The woman in the video above has lost three children to measles.

Source: Washington Post



Samoa announced it would shut down its government for two days so that public officials can combat a dangerous measles outbreak that has killed 53 people and infected 3,728. The Pacific island nation has raced to vaccinate its children and other residents since an outbreak was declared on Oct. 16. Its youngest citizens are at the greatest risk, as 48 of the deaths so far have been children under the age of 4. On Sunday, Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi announced that “all public service and all government services will be closed” on Dec. 5 and 6 “in order to allow all public servants to assist with the mass vaccination campaign throughout the country.”

