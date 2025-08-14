LOL Charlie Kirk Warns Trump's DOJ They'd Better Indict Dems

Charlie Kirk knows that Republican "investigations" are there to provide content for Fox News and, hopefully, convince low-information voters to believe Democrats are the ones committing crimes.

On topic, did you know Trump is all over the Epstein files? Yeah, he allegedly had fourteen-year-old girls give him topless lap dances until he ejaculated in his pants. And there are Polaroids proving this (allegedly).

But hey, I kind of agree with Charlie Kirk on this one aspect. It's time for Republicans to put up or shut up when it comes to "charges" against Democrats.

Video and transcript via Media Matters, but don't forget Charlie posts his podcast to Rumble, so that's where his too-smart-for-Mensa audience is. That's important.

CHARLIE KIRK (HOST): I'm getting a little exhausted doing these segments, and it's fine. Schiff did this. We leaked that. Russiagate conspiracy, Brennan, Clapper. Great. Fine.

Oh sweet summer child! Don't forget Benghazi, Solyndra, Burisma, Autopen, Baby Parts, fast and furious, Uranium One, tan suit, Seth Rich, Pizzagate, 'her emails', death panels, Dominion, Durham report, Biden crime family, and 2000 Mules!

KIRK: It's time for action. Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Pam Bondi — these are good people. I think they agree it's time for action. We really are getting to a moment where all these stories are helpful. All these stories are interesting. All these stories get headlines, but I'm not here to mislead you, the audience, honestly. And I feel as if we keep on covering these stories that we could talk forever and ever and ever, but I don't want to mislead those of you right now that want what's best. You could talk forever, but people will be very angry if you can talk endlessly about it, but never indict anyone. I'm going to yield to Bondi and Bongino and Kash, and JD said something similar, who's the best. JD is the greatest. JD is not — the ball is not in his court in this sense. He's the Vice President of United States. But in some ways, I wonder, was it the best decision to leak this? Shouldn't we have just been indicted and then leak it?

He's THIS close to getting it!

What I'm getting at is, here, is that it's nice to, OK, great. Great for ratings. Yay. Charlie Kirk Show. Woo hoo. I — enough. But not leak, by the way, release, just to be clear. Not leak — release. But at this moment of time, indictments matter infinitely more than press conferences, declassifications, and social media trending. Because here's what's happening. Let me just say this for the administration, you know, buddies that are watching, and for some of the audience.

Your buddies in the administration do NOT want you demanding accountability from them, Charlie, buddy.

The more that we see these documents...

Documents? Like the "Phase One" Epstein File Binders released by "the most transparent administration in American history"?

Pssst, Charlie, Bubbe, Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents and in a hilarious and very well-timed press conference...

I knew that press conference seemed familiar . . . — John M. Willis (@jmwillis.bsky.social) 2025-07-24T04:18:45.561Z

...pretended her bosses at the Kremlin were not the issue, and that BARACK OBAMA was.

Republicans certainly are selective about which women they’ll believe. — Jeff Norman (@jeffnorman.bsky.social) 2025-08-07T02:15:35.724Z

And she pissed off the CIA by releasing documents that exposed possible sources and methods to our enemies. All to distract from the Epstein files. There ain't gonna be any indictments of Obama. Because Trump couldn't handle the discovery and neither could Tulsi.

But Charlie Kirk says there could be consequences of not indicting Obama? You don't say...

...if we do not get high-profile indictments, it'll be worse than you ignoring it. Just saying. All of these leaks are very helpful. It's nice for our show. It boosts ratings. People love watching it. I don't care about that. I want what's right. But let me just say, the more that we see these leaks, the more that we see this stuff come out, there is an expectation that is now brewing amongst the audience. And where do you get anger in life? Anger comes when expectations and reality are misaligned. It's a great rule for life. So when you have rising expectations and reality does not meet those expectations, you're going to have angry people. So I hope, and it is my great prayer that this is leading towards massive indictments, because boy, do we need it.

You sure do! You need the equivalent of a bomb in a dynamite factory, the indictment of Obama, to distract from the Epstein Files, in which Trump is featured over and over.

President Trump is going off on Obama on Truth Social: “It’s time to indict Obama, the traitor, for treason.”

This is a method to cover up for the Epstein story. — (@alexjungle.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T13:37:31.818Z

Trump will do anything to avoid releasing the Epstein files, and Charlie Kirk is helping him.

Your dumb audience will keep on being stupid just like they have been through all the other sham Republican investigations, Charlie. That's what the lies about "The Deep State" are for: a giant hole into which to throw excuses for inaction after your slanders against Democrats are foiled again.

Meanwhile, your "buddies" at DOJ wish you'd just enjoy your traffic and shut up.