DOJ Deletes Study Showing Domestic Terror Predominantly Right-Wing

The Trump administration has so exploited the murder of Charlie Kirk that if I were a conspiracy theorist I could easily believe it was a false flag set up to give MAGA world an excuse to unleash hatred, potential violence and legal and financial mayhem on the left.

But despite the dangerously irresponsible accusations coming from the White House, one thing is very clear: extremist violence comes mostly from the right.

Don’t take it from me. Take it from a study that had been posted to a webpage of the Department of Justice. Its first sentence states, “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

But just like a purple blotch on Donald Trump’s hand, the study has been sloppily covered up.

Via 404 Media:

The study, which was conducted by the National Institute of Justice and hosted on a DOJ website was available there at least until September 12, 2025, according to an archive of the page saved by the Wayback Machine. Daniel Malmer, a PhD student studying online extremism at UNC-Chapel Hill, first noticed the paper was deleted. “The Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs is currently reviewing its websites and materials in accordance with recent Executive Orders and related guidance,” reads a message on the page where the study was formerly hosted. “During this review, some pages and publications will be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

If Trump really cared about extremist violence, he’d have his administration address the reality of it, including the prevalence of guns in the U.S. Instead, he and his lackeys are lying and hiding the truth just so they can foment violence against U.S. citizens.

It's beyond disgusting.