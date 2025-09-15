Trump Promises 'Major Investigation Of The Left' Over Kirk Shooting

On Sunday evening at Morristown Airport in New Jersey, Trump told a reporter, "The left is already under major investigation" over the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Demented Donald didn't say what they are under investigation for, just that he was investigating them. Is exposing Kirk's vile political beliefs a federal law?

This is fascism at its core.

Free speech is only available to Republicans who glorify Trump. Everyone else has the specter of federal investigations looming over their heads.

TRUMP: Well, the problem is on the left. If you look at the problem, it is on the left. It's not on the right, like some people like to say on the right; the problem we have is on the left. And when you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place. That's the left. That's not the right. Do you plan on investigating? We'll see. We'll be announcing. They're already under investigation. They're already under major investigation. A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left, they're already already under investigation.

Right-wing violence and eliminationist speech dwarfs "the left's," but that doesn't fit into Trump's twisted narrative.

Immediately after the shooting, Trump sought to destroy any semblance of comity between the left and right.

His words were vile and continue to be so.

Republicans in Congress share the blame with this albatross in the Oval Office.