Bondi Wants Workers Fired Over Free Speech Against Charlie Kirk

Attorney General Pam Bondi wants employers to take responsibility for punishing employees for their free speech rights regarding Charlie Kirk, since she cannot under the First Amendment.

The Trump administration is pressuring all employers to act like pro-Trump Republican thought police and fire employees for exercising their free speech rights.

Bondi joined Sean Hannity on Fox News and threatened away our basic rights under the US Constitution. Weaponizing speech against those who speak ill of Charlie Kirk should be prosecuted, not the other way around.

HANNITY: Where does it become a legal issue from your vantage point as Attorney General? BONDI: We all believe in the First Amendment, and these people speak horrible, horrible things. I think I think yesterday or today, Sean, a school board member right here in Virginia, had to resign because she said horrible things about Charlie Kirk and that he deserved to die. That's horrific. It's free speech, but you shouldn't be employed anywhere if you're gonna say that. And employers, you have an obligation to get rid of people you need to look at, people who are saying horrible things and they shouldn't be working with you. Businesses cannot discriminate, if you want to go in and print posters with Charlie's pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that. I have Harmeet Dhillon right now in our civil rights unit, looking at that immediately, that Office Depot had done that, we're looking at that.

Nobody's civil rights have been violated, Pam.

Everything she stated is false.

The National Review tore Pam Bondi's actions to shreds.

Pam Bondi’s Ridiculous 24 Hours

Again: no, no, no. No such “obligation” exists. A business can “get rid” of an employee for saying ugly things — or, in this case, for refusing to do the job for which they were hired. But it does not have to. Moreover, in this particular circumstance, the business absolutely can “discriminate.” Bondi said, “If you wanna go in and print posters with Charlie’s pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that.” Neither of those things is true. If Office Depot had declined the request because the customer had white skin, that would be illegal. But printing is expression, and private companies are thoroughly within their rights to decline to accept a commission that implicates them in that expression. Securing legal recognition of that right has been a priority for conservatives for decades. It is astonishing to witness a Republican attorney general taking the other side.

It's McCarthyism.

JON KARL: What do you make of Pam Bondi saying she's gonna go after hate speech? A lot of your allies say hate speech is free speech TRUMP: We'll probably go after people like you because you treat me so unfairly. You have a lot of hate in your hate. Maybe they'll have to go after you.

Apparently, Pam Bondi is at odds with... Charlie Kirk.

Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There's ugly speech. There's gross speech. There's evil speech.



And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.



Keep America free. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 3, 2024