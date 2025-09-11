Fox News Contributor Travis Clay Should Be Fired

The right can say and do anything and are not allowed to be criticized for it.
Fox News Contributor Travis Clay Should Be Fired
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 11, 2025

Travis Clay, the host of Outkick, and a Fox News contributor went a scorched earth to Sean Hannity on the left after the Charlie Kirk shooting and received no push back from Fox News for his antics.

The incendiary rhetoric by most of the right-wing talk shows, media outlets, and podcasters is a staple of the institutions, and they make their living by vilifying the left with eliminationism.

They are quick to vilify anyone else who correctly describes the actions some of them take, as well as their political leaders, and they look for events to pile on.

Matthew Dowd was fired by MSNBC, where is Fox News' accountability?

CLAY: I am tired of hearing people say, like Barack Obama did, like Hillary Clinton did, oh, we condemn this violence.

Guess what?

You can't call the President of the United States for 10 years Adolf Hitler.

And you can't say that he's a fascist dictator.

And you can't say that anyone who voted for Trump or advocated for him, like you, me, Riley, and Charlie Kirk, are Nazis.

And then when someone tries to kill us, you can't suddenly say, oh, we condemn this violence.

You caused it.

Look at me right now.

You caused this.

When you tell people that someone is Hitler, you are telling crazy people, go kill them.

And I am sick of pretending that that is anything other than what they're doing.

--
And I understand everybody out there says, well, we have to tamp down the anger.

I'm not willing to do that right now.

Because I get angrier the more I think about this, Sean.

They put the wheels of motion for this in order.

They did it, Sean.

The entire wingnut ecosystem has found a way to use Kirk's death as a cudgel.

It's what their talking heads always do.

before we even know the identity of Charlie Kirk's shooter, Joni Ernst blames "the left" for "silencing voices through violence"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-11T13:37:23.439Z

We now have GOP lawmakers saying they are going to use their Congressional authority to ban anyone who "belittled" Charlie Kirk's assassination from social media for life.

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-09-11T16:09:19.250Z

Fox News' Lawrence Jones: "No side owns political violence; both sides have participated in this. But there is one side that continues to say that the other side is evil and hateful."

Trump has called Democrats the "enemies from within," and Jones' colleague Harris Faulkner said Hillary was"evil."

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-09-11T14:50:50.915Z

Discussion

