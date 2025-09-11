MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd For Stating The Obvious Following Kirk Shooting

Looks like the wingnuts got another scalp. I'm no fan of former Bushie and both siderist Matthew Dowd and am not going to shed any tears about missing his commentary on the network, but the spineless executives at MSNBC decided to fire him for saying something that was true about the Charlie Kirk shooting.

Dowd made an appearance on MSNBC this Wednesday afternoon, and after discussing Utah's lax gun laws while they were still waiting for more information on how badly Kirk was injured, host Katy Tur asked Dowd to "talk about the environment in which a shooting like this happens."

Here's Dowd's response, which apparently had all the wingnuts, like Jesse Watters, up in arms and demanding his firing:

DOWD: Yeah, and again, I just want to emphasize what you just emphasized, we don’t know any of the full details of this, that we don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, or so, we have no idea of this. But following up with what was just said, he’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures, in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions, and I think that’s the environment that we’re in, that people just... you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and then not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.

I thought the apology from the network was spineless prior to the news they canned him as well.

Dowd did not say Kirk deserved to be shot. He said hatred will foment more hatred, and he's right. You piss off enough people with the inflammatory, bigoted, racist and sexist crap that Kirk spewed day after day and week after week, and don't be shocked when one crazy one acts out later. Shame on MSNBC for capitulating to the right with this nonsense.