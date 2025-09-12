Trump Picks A Violent 'Side' On Fox And Friends

The alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk wasn't trans or a left-wing zealot, but came from a Mormon family and grew up with guns, but Trump still found a way to blame "the left" by defending right-wing radicals because they support his agenda.

Trump joined Fox and Friends for a lengthy interview and blamed getting booed in a restaurant on 'George Soros-paid protestors."

"And we're going to look into Soros, because I think it's a RICO case against him and other people," he said. " Because this is more than, like, protests. This is real agitation. This is riots on the street. And we're going to look into that."

Then Demented Donald was asked by Hannity's main squeeze what he could do with both right AND left wing radicals within the country, and he turned his ire only towards the left.

EARHARDT: What do we do about our country with that? Because we have radicals on the right as well. We have radicals on the left. People are watching all of these videos and cheering. Some people are cheering that Charlie was killed. How do we fix this country? How do we come back together?

Trump is a divider and purveyor of hatred.

He spreads love to right-wing radicals. Trump even listed how they align with his agenda. Much like the January 6th insurrectionists.

TRUMP: I'll tell you something that's going to get me in trouble, but I couldn't care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they don't want to see crime. They don't want to see crime. Worried about the border. They're saying, 'We don't want these people coming in. We don't want you burning our shopping centers. We don't want you shooting our people in the middle of the street.'

As I wrote yesterday:

Trump did not mention the assassinations in Minnesota of Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were shot and killed in their home for political reasons. Nor did he mention State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were shot in their home. Trump intentionally forgot to mention the racially motivated shooting in the Buffalo Tops Friendly market that killed 10 Blacks, by a White supremacist with an AR-15. Trump also ignored the nine black parishioners who murdered by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015.

Trump defended extreme right-wing lunatics who carry out mass murders and claimed they love the country. Not so with the left.

TRUMP: The radicals on the left are the problem. And they're vicious, and they're horrible, and they're politically savvy, although they want men and women's sports. They want transgender for everyone. They want open borders.

Trump just sent a message to violent rioting wing extremists to do what you do. Trump is revving up his base to attack anyone on the left that dares to object to his immoral and often criminal agenda.

I'm not even writing about his lie that he "solved the inflation issue" in the country.