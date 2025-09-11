Trump's Remarks After Charlie Kirk Shooting Are Heinous And Typical

Donald Trump is the biggest purveyor of hate speech in the history of this country, as a political figure and president.

While telling the country to calm down, he immediately blamed "the Left's" free speech for the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Here is how Trump pretends he's above it all.

"It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible," Trump said.

If only he did the things he says, but as a serial liar, he does only what he wants and the rest be damned.

If anyone is stoking violence, it's Trump.

TRUMP: For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now. My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country. From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a health care executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others. Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives.

Trump never mentioned the massacred children at the hands of automatic weapons that Trump and his allies freely offered to anyone wanting to buy one.

Trump did not mention the assassinations in Minnesota of Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, who were shot and killed in their home for political reasons.

Nor did he mention State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who were shot in their home.

Trump intentionally forgot to mention the racially motivated shooting in the Buffalo Tops Friendly market that killed 10 Blacks, by a White supremacist with an AR-15.

Trump also ignored the nine black parishioners who murdered by white supremacist Dylann Roof in 2015.

There are many more...

In a time of crisis or an act of violence, a US president is supposed to reach out to all people and bring a calm presence to help the American people cope with the event.

In Trump's case, he throws more gas on the fire, lights the match, blows on the embers, and ensures the bonfire ignites.