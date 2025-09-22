Stephen Miller Gives Goebbels-Style Speech At Kirk Funeral

In sharp contrast to Charlie's Kirk's wife Erika, who said she forgave her husband's shooter. Stephen Miller, on the other hand, just spouted a bunch of white nationalist propaganda. When he dies, he'll only be remembered for breaking, not creating. Via HuffPost:

Miller's speech about Kirk quickly spiraled into a rage-induced defense of civilization, using the term "our" when mentioning ancestry that dates back to places with a mostly white population.

"Our lineage and our legacy hails back to Athens, to Rome, to Philadelphia, to Monticello. Our ancestors built the cities, they produced the architecture, they built the industry," Miller said, adding that people like him and Kirk "stand for what is good" in order to "save the West."

"And to those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hate against us, what do you have? You have nothing, you are nothing," Miller continued. "You are wickedness, you are jealousy, you are envy, you are hatred. You are nothing. You can build nothing, you can produce nothing, you can create nothing. We are the ones who build, we are the ones who create, we are the ones who lift up humanity."