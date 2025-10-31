Erika Kirk's Leather Pants And JD Vance

A viral moment between Charlie Kirk's widow and Vice President JD Vance has tongues wagging.
By Ed ScarceOctober 31, 2025

Some are suggesting that we might be seeing a future First Couple, either of the United States or of Christian Nationalism.

Source: Economic Times

A viral moment from a recent public event has social media buzzing after Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, shared a warm on-stage bear hug with US Vice President JD Vance at the Turning Point USA event in Mississippi. The embrace quickly went viral, sparking some sharp reactions online.

Erika was spotted wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Freedom', paired with sleek black leather pants, while Vance opted for a classic blue suit. The on-stage hug between the two quickly drew attention online, with many on X, formerly Twitter, remarking that the moment appeared 'intimate', especially as Erika was seen placing her hands gently on Vance’s head during the embrace.

In one of the viral clips from the event, Erika was heard saying, "No one will ever replace Charlie... but I do see some similarities between my husband and JD - Vice President JD Vance."

The viral clip has since reignited conversations about how notable figures should behave in public events.

Apparently, this is true.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon