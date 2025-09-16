Tucker Doesn't Want Anyone Using Charlie Kirk's Death For Their Causes

Tucker Carlson has railed against individuals who are using the assassination of Charlie Kirk to further their own causes and ambitions. Via the Daily Beast:

The right-wing commentator did not call anyone out by name but asserted that the act, particularly when carried out by “foreign heads of state,” has been “disgusting” to witness.

“I don’t think it’s helpful for people to jump in, particularly foreign heads of state, to say, ‘This is what he lived for, my cause,’ or whatever,” Carlson told Vice President JD Vance during a special edition of The Charlie Kirk Show. “That’s disgusting. Actually, don’t do that. That turns everybody off. You don’t help your own cause by doing that. And it’s also literally untrue.”

Like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for instance, who issued a statement.

[...] Others have been accused of using Kirk’s death for their own interests. WIRED reported that extremist groups used Kirk’s murder to recruit and radicalize new members, and Utah’s Republican Gov. Spencer Cox called social media companies “conflict entrepreneurs” that reward provocateurs who induce outrage and division.

“I think now is exactly the wrong time to appropriate the memory of someone and the emotion that comes with that,” Carlson said. “The really intense emotion that all of us feel about his murder and use it for your own parochial ends.”