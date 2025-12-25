Best 'Dish What They Dish Out' Team Crookie: Gavin Newsom's Press Office

There are no better trolls out there looking to aggravate Supreme Leader Troll than Gavin Newsom and his team of excellent liberal trolls.
By Karoli KunsDecember 25, 2025

There are many good things I can say about Gavin Newsom, but the very best thing is his excellent decision to hold a mirror up to Trump and do to him what he does to the rest of us.

The Gavin Newsom Press Office account is a combination of actual press releases and efforts to troll the hell out of Trump. For example, this is a recent post intended to mock Trump's juvenile "Hall of Fame" photo descriptions.

WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO

Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) 2025-12-17T22:13:07.517Z

Or this one, which is deadly serious about the fact that the LA Fire survivors (of which John Amato is one) are getting no federal funds.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER — GCN

Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) 2025-12-18T19:55:26.071Z

His reaction to Trump's "national address" from the White House sums it up pretty well.

All those words when he could’ve just said: fuck your health care and your grocery bills. Get a third job, peasant.

Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) 2025-12-18T03:14:35.626Z

And of course, the obligatory "hotness" post, which really does get under Lumpy's orange skin:

America is the hottest country in the world!

Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) 2025-12-18T02:18:44.011Z

For all of this and also the posting on BlueSky so we don't have to go to the bad place to see it, we award Gavin Newsom's Press Office the Good Guy Crookie for Dishing out what they Dish.

