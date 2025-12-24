Presenting The 2025 Crookie Awards!

It's time for the 2025 Crookies! On December 25 and January 1 (and maybe a few in between) we'll be highlighting the highs and lows, greats and awfuls, of the political year.

One caveat: We will not give one. single. award. to Donald Trump. He deserves nothing. He's a loser. So hey Donald:

The awards will go to both the Good Guys and the bad guys.

And please don't forget to include our blog in your holiday giving. This site doesn't operate without your support.

Sign up for a yearly ad-free subscription. These really help.



Any donation will be greatly appreciated and will be received with our deep thanks.

You can also donate via PayPal or through Kindest.

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

Crooksandliars

2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148

Santa Monica, CA 90403

It's an open thread below. Merry Christmas and a happy 2026 to all!!!