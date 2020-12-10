Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Presenting The 2020 Crookie Awards - Nominations Open!

Who do YOU think are the best and worst of the political year? (Besides Trump. Trump gets NOTHING. Good day, sir! I said, good day!)
By Frances Langum
It's time to nominate folks and events for the 2020 Crookies! From December 24 through January 1, we'll be highlighting the highs and lows, greats and awfuls, of the political year.

One caveat: We will not give one. single. award. to Donald Trump. He deserves nothing. He's a loser. So hey Donald:

The awards will go to Good Guys as well as the Bad... and we need input from our readers!

Leave your suggestions in comments. What was the biggest surprise of the year for you? The worst public figure? Best Cable News moment? Favorite Crooks and Liars post? (yes, we're partial to this blog and we prefer nominees for whom we have videos in our amazing archives.)

Let us know your nominees in comments, and thanks!

