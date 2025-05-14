Do You Want A Brain Implant To Control Your Apple Devices?

Great news for people with disabilities comes with huge privacy concerns, but still, it's coming.
By John AmatoMay 14, 2025

This may be great news for people with disabilities. I hate that NaziMusk is involved.

The company is taking early steps to enable people to control their iPhones with neural signals captured by a new generation of brain implants. It could make Apple devices more accessible to tens of thousands of people who can’t use their hands because of severe spinal cord injuries or diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Apple is looking forward to a day, still some years away, when implants developed by Elon Musk’s Neuralink and its rivals receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Such implants, known as brain computer interfaces, have already been safely placed in a handful of patients.

Will Elon Musk take total control?

Will he have access?

Elon Musk’s regulatory troubles? Vanishing fast. Since Trump returned to the White House, federal agencies that once scrutinized Musk’s empire are being gutted or redirected. At the USDA, Trump fired the official investigating Neuralink.

Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T12:42:35.326Z

And then there's the bugs, er, I mean, the features:

I’m so mad right now. My fucking neuralink wont sync with my Apple Vision Pro, and now I can’t start my goddam Cybertruck!!!! Also I’m bleeding out of my eyes.

Sardines For Dinner (@forsardines.bsky.social) 2024-02-13T18:48:24.105Z

