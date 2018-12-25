Misc
Read time: 1 minute

Presenting The 2018 Crookie Awards - Nominations Open!

Who do YOU think are the best and worst of the political year? (Besides Trump. We are giving ZERO awards to Trump this year.)
By Frances Langum
Presenting The 2018 Crookie Awards - Nominations Open!

Welcome to the 2018 Crookies! For the next week we'll be highlighting the highs and lows, greats and awfuls, of the political year.

One caveat: We will not give one. single. award. to Donald Trump. He deserves nothing. So hey Donald:

The awards will go to Good Guys as well as the Bad... and we need input from our readers!

Leave your suggestions in comments. What was the biggest surprise of the year for you? The worst public figure? Best Cable News moment? Favorite Crooks and Liars post? (yes, we're partial to this blog and we prefer nominees for whom we have videos in our amazing archives.)

Let us know your nominees in comments, and thanks!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.