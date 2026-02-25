Nancy Pelosi Perfectly Sums Up Trump’s SOTU In Just Three Words

Donald J. Trump used the State of the Union address to demean Democrats, lash out at members of the Supreme Court, falsely brag that "our nation is back" and that it had achieved a "turnaround for the ages," while at the same time, Democrats won three more special elections.

House Speaker Mike Johnson—turns out the man moonlights as a stand-up comedian—took to the airwaves afterward to super seriously shame Democrats for their unforgivable sin of "refusing to stand when they should've." Oh, sure thing, Mike. How dare they not leap to their feet and give a rousing ovation for the loofah-faced shit-gibbon who spent the evening repeatedly describing their entire party as "sick people," "crazy," and assorted other tender endearments? Truly the height of decorum. But plot twist: there was one beautiful moment when Democrats did rise as one, cheering Trump's words. That was when the president helpfully reminded everyone that all the Democrats had voted against those really important, massive, beautiful tax cuts. And up they rose, and applauded.

After that shit show of the highest order, or lowest (how does that work?), California Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who famously ripped up her copy of Trump's speech on the floor in 2020, weighed in on Trump's big speech.

"Well, the thing is that I didn't tear up his speech because we didn't shake hands," Pelosi said on CNN. "I tore up his speech because it was a manifesto of lies, as his speech was tonight. So he's consistent with what he's doing."

She's not wrong. Trump stood there, once again lying to the American people, and Republicans cheered him on.

Well, one strategically-placed Cracker Barrel and the whole MAGA movement could drag to a crawl like Trump's gravy-like blood through those clogged arteries. I'm just thinking out loud, OK? These are strange and dangerous times, and here at CrooksAndLiars, we always try to be helpful.