Trump’s Mamdani Bromance May Have Just Killed Stefanik Campaign

Sad!
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenNovember 22, 2025

In case you missed it, Donald Trump fell head over heels on Friday for New York City Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, the guy he once called a “communist lunatic,” had threatened to arrest, and vowed to cut off federal funding to the city if Mamdani won the November election.

That was so pre-White House meeting ago! Democratic socialist Mamdani so charmed Trump at the White House Friday, Trump said he now expects to be “a big help” to the future mayor and said they share some of the “same ideas” about affordability.

While he was at it, Trump threw New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Elise Stefanik under the bus, then rolled it over her. Stefanik has called Mamdani “the definition of a jihadist.” But when a reporter asked Trump, “Do you think you’re standing next to a jihadist,” he replied, “No, I don't. … I met with a man who's a very rational person.”

Ruh-roh!

As you might expect, Republicans are fuming over their MAGA hero falling in love with Muslim Mamdani, as Raw Story reported, while Democrats delight.

Even Trump’s devoted gal pal and top national security adviser Laura Loomer publicly expressed her horrified disapproval. According to Raw Story, she tweeted, “What is @EliseStefanik going to campaign on now during her NY Gubernatorial campaign since @ZohranKMamdani’s policies have been signed off as comfy by the GOP? Are you still running for Governor, Elise? Dems just need to run clips of the presser today to defeat Elise…"

“Noah Rothman, a senior writer at the conservative National Review, wrote on X: ‘Remember when Rs were gonna use Mamdani as the archetypical socialist foil ahead of the midterms?’” Raw Story reported.

Stefanik has twisted herself into a pretzel going from Trump critic to Trump worshiper. In return, Trump embarrassingly yanked her nomination to become U.N. ambassador, claiming she was “essential” for maintaining a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. And now this.

So far, Stefanik is sticking to her “jihadist by association” attacks on New York’s incumbent governor, Democrat Kathy Hochul. But who knows what she might think tomorrow?

