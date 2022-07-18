Stefanik Just Brutally Killed Irony: 'Imagine If Republicans Ever Did That?'

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik sure excels at projection. It's as if everything Republicans accuse Democrats of; they are guilty of that same thing. For example, former President Donald Trump did not follow his predecessors and refused to distance himself from his businesses while in office. The nepotistic former President also brought his family members into his administration (looking at you, Ivanka and Jared).

President Joe Biden has not done any of that. And, sure, Republicans have a hate-hard-on for Hunter Biden, but he is not in his father's administration. I have no idea what Stefanik is talking about on Mark Levin's show, but if you take out "Biden" when she's talking and put in "Trump," it makes sense.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, not any of the Bidens, reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income while working in the White House.

"You have the entire Biden family profiting personally off of Joe Biden's position when he was a sitting vice-president," she said out loud. "That is unacceptable in America, and imagine if Republicans ever did that?"

The entire Biden family? Dr. Jill Biden is a teacher. The Trump administration was on a crime spree.

I suspect that they know this already:

It is perhaps true that when the vice president is in charge of American foreign policy in Ukraine, his son's service on the board of a Ukrainian energy company is not a great look. But the Trumps have omitted or misstated key facts en route to their anti-nepotism outrage. Biden joined the international community in calling for the ouster of Ukraine's then-prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin because Shokin was slow-walking investigations and ignoring the corruption he'd been charged with rooting out. If anything, Biden's efforts to get rid of Shokin increased the likelihood that the energy company, Burisma Holdings, would face meaningful scrutiny.

Elise really is a shameless liar. Stefanik, one of the twice-impeached one-term President's loudest defenders in Congress, once harshly criticized Trump over both his rhetoric and policies, claiming that she would be an "independent voice," and she's anything but that. It's amazing how much one man can change so many people, even his harshest critics.