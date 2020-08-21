Watch Donald Trump Jr. Brutally Murder Irony, Live On Fox News

Is it just me, or is he a bit more chemically amped up than usual these days? I mean, that Steve Bannon arrest is probably not good news for the Trump family's long term outlook.

After all, Don Jr. on Fox News was rather astonishingly lacking in self-awareness as he goes off on the Biden family after the successful conclusion of the DNC last night.

"Whether it's Hunter, whether it's Joe Biden's brother, whether it's his sister, they've all spent their entire lives profiting off Joe Biden's taxpayer funded offices," Little Donny said. (Oh, my aching sides!)

"That's all they know, and that's honestly why they haven't had the decency to step in and say, 'Joe, you know what, maybe it's not your turn, maybe it shouldn't be you.' They should have done that during the primary, but they can't, because they have nothing else. It's the epitome of the swamp.

"And that's what this election is gonna come down to. It's going to be the swamp versus freedom in America."

Folks, welcome to the death of irony.