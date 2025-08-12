The Teamsters Have Lost Their Way

Have the Teamsters turned into scabby rats or has their president, Sean O'Brien finally cracked? Either way, it is bad news that the Teamsters are throwing money away at both the Republican Party and Republican candidates:

It wasn’t just 2024: the Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien is signaling a more permanent realignment by donating to battleground Republicans in the upcoming midterms. For the second year in a row, the labor union’s political arm donated to the Republicans’ House campaign arm after nearly two decades of mostly backing Democrats. The labor union’s D.R.I.V.E political action committee — Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education — gave the National Republican Congressional Committee $5,000 in the second quarter.

The article goes on to say that the Teamsters were also donating the Republican Governor's Association as well as to individual Republican candidates.

It should be noted that Teamsters are also donating to the Democrats as well. When asked about it, the Teamsters spokesperson gave a mealy-mouthed reply:

“Our members are working people whose interests cut across party lines,” Kara Deniz, a Teamsters spokesperson, told POLITICO. “And there’s no value in living in a bubble … where you only talk to certain people to the exclusion of others.”

If it looks like a scabby rat, and it squeaks like a scabby rat, odds are that it is a scabby rat.

Keep in mind that in 2024, O'Brien sold out his members and all other unions when he endorsed the Orange Sphincter and publicly kissed the Sphincter's sphincter, but the rank and file did an end run and endorsed the Democratic ticket instead. Hopefully, this is a similar situation where O'Brien is going rogue again instead of the entire union playing with fire. If it the whole union, a whole lotta people besides them are going to get burned.