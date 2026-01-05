Ivana Trump: First Wife, First Epstein Warning

A sad tale that foretold where we'd be:

During his marriage to Ivana, Donald was known for getting handsy with other women. One woman, Jessica Leeds, told the New York Times that Trump “grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt,” on a flight in the 1980s. By 1990, Donald and Ivana were divorced (the documents sealed by a confidentiality agreement), but it wasn’t until she got pregnant in 1993 Trump considered the idea. In fact, he proposed something else, according to his pal Jeffrey Epstein.

As recorded by journalist Michael Wolff, who interviewed Epstein over years, when Marla Maples told Trump she was pregnant, he panicked. “What am I going to do? She’s pregnant. I’m going to have to marry her.” Epstein thought Maples was lying, but after a visit to the doctor, it was confirmed. “What if I pushed her down the stairs?” Trump mused. “You could murder her and go to jail,” said Epstein. “Or perhaps nothing would happen, but you would have pushed her down the stairs. And when the divorce happens, that would be something she could testify to in court.”

In a 1990 divorce deposition, Ivana allegedly stated Donald had raped her after going “16 months without making love to his wife.” The deposition was obtained by Harry Hurt III, author of 1993 book "The Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump." Ivana would later refute her statement, saying she didn’t mean it literally, she just had felt “violated.” Harry Hurt III described the attack as a “violent assault,” and Ivana had confided it to friends. On another occasion, he ripped hair out of Ivana’s scalp. She would file for divorce a year later on grounds of “cruel and inhuman” treatment.

