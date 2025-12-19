NYT: Epstein, Trump Once Discussed How Much Pubic Hair A Woman Had

The New York Times dropped a doozy of an investigation into what it blandly called the “bonding” of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump “over the pursuit of women.” But underneath the title, the article was chock full of shocking and disturbing details.

The Times said it “found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors.” But there was a load of evidence implicating Trump in what Trump’s Chief of Staff denied was “anything awful.”

I don’t know what Wiles would consider “awful,” but in the very carefully sourced article, Trump’s behavior is pretty darned disgusting. For example, in one of their regular speaker-phone conversations in the mid-1990s, a former Epstein assistant said she heard her boss and Trump discussing “how much pubic hair a particular woman had, and whether there was enough for Mr. Epstein to floss his teeth with,” The Times reported. In another, “Mr. Trump told Mr. Epstein about having sex with another woman on a pool table," the former assistant said.

Then there’s this, via The Times: A former Ford model named Tina Davis said she had been instructed to “dress sexy” for a Mar-a-Lago party in late 1994, when she was just 14. Eight or nine other models went with her. Some of them were so young, they “could have been in training bras,” Davis’ mother, Sandra Coleman, said.

When they arrived at Mar-a-Lago, Ms. Coleman said, her daughter was promptly handed a glass of champagne. She took it away, but waiters kept offering more. Each time one of the middle-aged men at the party approached her daughter, Ms. Coleman would walk over and introduce herself as Ms. Davis’s mother. During a trip to the bathroom, they ran into Mr. Trump’s new wife, whom they had met earlier. Ms. Maples clasped her hands, Ms. Coleman recalled, and looked her in the eye. “Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband,” she told Ms. Coleman. “Protect her.” Ms. Maples denied making the comment. “I would always protect young women in any way I could,” she said, “but I am sure I didn’t specifically say that about my daughter’s father.”

That's not a full denial that she said no such thing. I'd call it as close to an acknowledgment as you could probably get from an ex-wife with a non-disclosure agreement that her husband is a predator.

It all tracks with Trump bragging about “grabbing women by the p***y” on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.