Susie Wiles Not Denying Anything In Her Bombshell Interview

Susie Wiles is supposedly a top-notch chief of staff. A former Republican chief told Vanity Fair, “She may be first with no equals,” and possibly the only one who can “direct or channel” Donald Trump’s whims.

So, the load of tea she spilled about Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and more in a two-part Vanity Fair article has hit the White House like a tornado.

The biggest takeaways are from this paragraph:

Trump, she told me, “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Vance’s conversion from Never Trumper to MAGA acolyte, she said, has been “sort of political.” The vice president, she added, has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.” Russell Vought, architect of the notorious Project 2025 and head of the Office of Management and Budget, is “a right-wing absolute zealot.” When I asked her what she thought of Musk reposting a tweet about public sector workers killing millions under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, she replied: “I think that’s when he’s microdosing.” (She says she doesn't have first-hand knowledge.)

There’s lots and lots of gossipy details in the many interviews that make up the articles. That includes Wiles’ claim that it was Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche’s “suggestion” to interview Ghislaine Maxwell (even though somebody must have approved it) and that Trump was “tricked” and “unhappy” about Maxwell’s transfer to a Camp Fed afterward. “I don’t know why they moved her. Neither does the president.” Never mind that Trump could easily find out if he wanted to.

Also, she said that while Trump appears in the Epstein “file,” “he’s not in the file doing anything awful.” Apparently, she said nothing about Melania. Still “not awful” is far from “nothing wrong.”

As Raw Story pointed out, “White House insiders were reportedly managing a clean-up operation” texting CNN anchor Dana Bash, while she was on the air, “telling her to correct a chyron that said ‘White House aides reeling over Susie Wiles interview.’" Because nothing says “we’re totally OK” like White House staff demanding a CNN anchor change a chyron in the middle of an on-air discussion.

For her part, Wiles issued a long statement on Xitter decrying the article as “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.”

Yet Wiles never denied having made a single statement.