Deputy AG Lies About Protecting Victims After Releasing Survivor's Name

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wants us to believe they're all about protecting victims' right after his DOJ disappeared files that included Trump, yet published a victim of Jeffery Epstein's name.

This is not true. I have confirmation from a Jane Doe Epstein survivor that her name was not redacted in publicly released files. The DOJ redacted the names of wealthy and powerful people but failed to redact the name of a survivor: https://t.co/6qZlbUiuYk https://t.co/PNuFDLz8IU

Here's Blanche's pathetic spin on this Sunday's Meet the Press when asked about the partial release of the files.

WELKER: The Epstein Files Transparency Act called for all files with limited exceptions to be released within 30 days. On Friday, the Justice Department released just a fraction of the overall Epstein files. Why didn't the Justice Department meet that Friday deadline?

BLANCHE: Good morning. So it's very simple and very clear. The statute also requires us to protect victims. And so the reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that, to protect victims.

So the same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday, are the same individuals who apparently don't want us to protect victims.

So we're going through a very methodical process with hundreds of lawyers looking at every single document and making sure that victims' names and any of the information from victims is protected and redacted, which is exactly what the Transparency Act expects. That's exactly what Attorney General Bondi expects. It's exactly what President Trump expects. So that's what we're doing.

WELKER: Well, you're talking about protecting the victims. The law directed the Justice Department to, quote, release internal DOJ communications, including emails, memos, meeting notes concerning decisions to charge, not charge, investigate or decline to investigate Epstein or his associates.



That's the crux of what many of the victims or the survivors say they wanna see. Why wasn't that information prioritized in the first release, Mr. Blanche?

BLANCHE: Well, first of all, it was. And there are numerous documents released on Friday that address what you just quoted from, from the statute, that address internal communications within the Department of Justice and internal communications between law enforcement and the Department of Justice.

But it's for the same reason, because many of those internal communications talk about victims. Many of those internal back and forth between prosecutors and law enforcement talk about victims and their stories. And that has to be redacted.

And by the way, everybody expects us to redact that. So the same complaints that we're hearing yesterday and even this morning from Democrats and from others screaming loudly from a hill about lack of production on Friday, imagine if we had released tons of information around victims. That would be the true crime. That would be the true wrong. And if anybody out there, I heard Congressman Raskin, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee releasing statements accusing Attorney General Bondi, Director Patel and myself of not doing our jobs. If they have an issue with me protecting victims, they know how to get a hold of me, but we're not gonna stop doing it.