Kristi Noem Did Not Deny Extramarital Affair With Corey Lewandowski

We don’t know if her “Don’t call me a slut!” meltdown over the question played any part in her subsequent firing but it could not have helped.
By NewsHound EllenMarch 6, 2026

Leave it to Rep. Jared Moskowitz to make us laugh while he questioned ICE Barbie about her corrupt and incompetent leadership of the Department of Homeland Security.

Moskowitz followed Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove’s questioning after she asked Secretary Kristi Noem about her relationship with “special government employee” Lewandowski. “At any time during your tenure as director of Department of Homeland Security have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” Kamlager-Dove asked.

It was a simple “yes or no” question. But Noem dodged, weaved and deflected. “Mr. Chairman, I am shocked that we are going down and peddling tabloid garbage in this committee today,” she replied.

“You should be able to answer the question clearly and without any hesitation … You should be wanting to answer that question because it is not about your sex life. It is about your judgement,” Kamlager-Dove shot back.

Noem continued babbling about “garbage” but never denied her affair.

Moskowitz wore a large “Justice for Cricket” button that nobody could miss. Cricket was the name of the puppy that Noem boasted about killing.

First, he said he does not know what makes Lewandowski special. Then he asked Noem to answer Kamlager-Dove’s question about an extramarital affair with Lewandowski. “I really think you need to say the word ‘no’ into the record so that you can clear that up,” Moskowitz said.

Again, Noem did not deny the affair. “I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane – “ she began.

“So, that’s a no?” Moskowtiz interrupted.

Noem seemed to add that it was “a thing that I’ve refuted for years and I continue to do that.”

That’s not a “no.”

Moskowitz said he wanted to move on, but Noem kept rattling on. “You go off and attack conservative women. You say that we’re either stupid or we’re sluts.”

Nobody had said either. Methinks Noem did protest too much.

Moskowitz went on to confront Noem about her claim that Lewandowski had not been involved in approving contracts when, “In fact, a significant amount of DHS internal routing documents has his signature on it above deputy secretaries.” Moskowitz added that one FEMA administrator had been fired by Lewandowski.

“I think the country needs a national divorce from you on biblical grounds,” Moskowitz continued.

He closed by saying he wanted to end on a happy note. “I got you a new Coast Guard blankie, like the one you lost,” Moskowitz said. (Or the one Lewandowki said she lost.).

“You don’t leave empty-handed when you come to Judiciary,” he quipped.

Noem smiled a little as if even she to found it kinda funny.

Secretary Noem has given Corey Lewandowski, an unqualified special government employee, unprecedented power.

The Department of Homeland Security is charged with keeping Americans safe. We deserve sound judgement and ethical leadership—it’s a matter of national security.

Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@kamlager-dove.house.gov) 2026-03-05T02:44:04.210Z

MOSKOWITZ: I want to give you a chance to answer on the record Rep. Kamlager-Dove's question about sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski

NOEM: The tabloids you are quoting are insane

MOSKOWITZ: So it's a no?

NOEM: You say conservative women are stupid or sluts. I am neither.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-04T20:24:08.614Z

Discussion

