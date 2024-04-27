Internet Reacts In Horror To Noem Bragging About Shooting Puppy

Reaction has been swift and ugly to South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem boasting in her new book that she shot her 14 month old wirehair pointer.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
Reaction has been swift and ugly to South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem boasting in her new book that she shot her 14 month old wirehair pointer. As we discussed here, this appeared to be some sick attempt to appeal to Trump in her quest to potentially be his running mate, but it looks like it's blown up in her face from the bipartisan disgust expressed on Xitter.

Trump's niece agreed that hoping to be his VP is why she did it:

The Biden/Harris campaign was immediately throwing shade:

Here's a roundup of some of the other reactions that explain why her name was trending on the social media site, and not in a good way.

