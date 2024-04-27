Internet Reacts In Horror To Noem Bragging About Shooting Puppy

Reaction has been swift and ugly to South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem boasting in her new book that she shot her 14 month old wirehair pointer. As we discussed here, this appeared to be some sick attempt to appeal to Trump in her quest to potentially be his running mate, but it looks like it's blown up in her face from the bipartisan disgust expressed on Xitter.

Trump's niece agreed that hoping to be his VP is why she did it:

Kristi Noem is telling everybody that she murdered a puppy because she wants to be Donald's VP and she thinks the story will appeal to him.



She's not wrong. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 26, 2024

The Biden/Harris campaign was immediately throwing shade:

Ready for the weekend 💙 🐾 pic.twitter.com/DlD0rf4UOf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024

Here's a roundup of some of the other reactions that explain why her name was trending on the social media site, and not in a good way.

Kristi Noem is trash.



Decades with hunting- and bird-dogs, and the number I've killed because they were chicken-sharp or had too much prey drive is ZERO. Puppies need slow exposure to birds, and bird-scent.



She killed a puppy because she was lazy at training bird dogs, not… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2024

There’s far too much demonization in our politics. I mean, just because MAGA types have bad ideas doesn’t mean they’re the kind of people who would shoot puppies.



Oh, wait.https://t.co/e9CmIwsP5k — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) April 26, 2024

Kari Lake’s dog is looking at her like this right now: pic.twitter.com/mmFQg75frU — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 26, 2024

The very easiest way to tell if someone is an evil person is if they abuse animals. https://t.co/nFhcOkz6Q7 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) April 26, 2024

Noem is so done.



Toast.



Finished.



Over. pic.twitter.com/6ni0S1RmN9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

Congrats Kristi Noem on guaranteeing the most disgusting thing in her bio is *not* sex w/Corey Lewandowski. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 26, 2024

This is Louie. He's afraid of loud noises, hides when it rains, and has cost us thousands in medical costs. Not once did I even consider shooting him. You don't do that to dogs. pic.twitter.com/ZWO44zoldm — Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) April 26, 2024

This is Beau. He's been in two other homes and numerous shelters in the first nine months of his life. He has extreme separation anxiety. We never considered shooting him. We helped him by training him. Now he's nine years old and the bestest boy ever. pic.twitter.com/KY2CsWlsIn — Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) April 27, 2024

This is Bandit. As a puppyraptor, he destroyed thousands of dollars worth of prescription eyeglasses, charger cords, clothing, linen and a couch. But we just trained him and loved him. We never, ever thought about shooting him. What kind of psycho would even think of it? pic.twitter.com/tarTW6qP0W — Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) April 27, 2024

Does anyone know what the statute of limitations for animal cruelty is in South Dakota? Asking for no reason in particular …. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 26, 2024

I’m struggling to find anyone who sides with Noem on this one. Maybe Ted Nugent. pic.twitter.com/6YBXeueaGI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 27, 2024

I've had to put down two pets in my life.

Biscotti, after a long life.

Lovey, to end her suffering.

It was always what was best for the dog. Not what was easy for me.

It's sad, taking the life of a creature that looks at you with unconditional love.

Unless you're Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/yxFqAQNghq — Marmel (@Marmel) April 26, 2024

To clear the palate after learning Kristi Noem kills dogs, I’m posting pictures of Beau, from adoption to happy boy now!



Feel free to do the same. pic.twitter.com/cDSFGWM1K9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 27, 2024

I mean, Ted only left Snowflake home alone with massive power outages when he went to Cancun. Even that wasn’t as bad as Noem. pic.twitter.com/5F7TqxdBhi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 27, 2024

"Hey, where's Cricket?" Cricket deserved love, affection, care, & protection. Instead Cricket was killed by Kristi Noem. Sadism NEVER exists in isolation – it's always accompanied by additional psychological pathology (Psychopathy/Sociopathy (ASPD), Narcissism, Machiavellianism). pic.twitter.com/WoNIYpRWmT — DrJackBrown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) April 27, 2024

Kristi Noem complaining about another dog named “Birdie” who started destroying packages. Hopefully Birdie is ok. pic.twitter.com/mMMc0a3IC6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 26, 2024

All dogs go to Heaven.

Kristi Noem won't. — Marmel (@Marmel) April 26, 2024

Have I told you how much Desantis and Noem despise each other? pic.twitter.com/xAlvbPeaHV — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

Very grateful my Strudwick wound up with us and not with Kristi Noem — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 26, 2024

It’s so tragic that Kristi Noem didn’t see this important PSA before she did what she did. #Justice4Cricket pic.twitter.com/5a8qlnlXI7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 26, 2024