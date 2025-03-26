TRUMP Pimps Out The EASTER BUNNY For Corporate Cash Grab

...Donald Trump even finds a way to turn the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds into a gauche, gross opportunity for for even more corporate corruption.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 26, 2025

David Shuster explains how Donald Trump even finds a way to turn the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds into a gauche, gross opportunity for for even more corporate corruption. Trump has added sponsorships so billionaires, corporate interests, foreign dictators, oligarchs and even the drug cartels he claims he wants to send troops to Mexico to hunt down (which is idiotic in and of itself) can purchase access to most greedy, venal, morally sick man--by far--to ever occupy that itself.

Nothing is sacred, or even to be slightly respected, to this gargantuan, gauche, gross tyrant. Hell, if the kids aren't careful, he'll steal their eggs (and perhaps their parents' wallets too).

Check out the video, and keep supporting independent media in our effort to challenge the billionaires, monopolists and corporate media as they try to pave our path to fascism, by SUBSCRIBING to our Youtube Channel and Substack!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon