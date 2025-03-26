TRUMP Pimps Out The EASTER BUNNY For Corporate Cash Grab

David Shuster explains how Donald Trump even finds a way to turn the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt on the grounds into a gauche, gross opportunity for for even more corporate corruption. Trump has added sponsorships so billionaires, corporate interests, foreign dictators, oligarchs and even the drug cartels he claims he wants to send troops to Mexico to hunt down (which is idiotic in and of itself) can purchase access to most greedy, venal, morally sick man--by far--to ever occupy that itself.

Nothing is sacred, or even to be slightly respected, to this gargantuan, gauche, gross tyrant. Hell, if the kids aren't careful, he'll steal their eggs (and perhaps their parents' wallets too).

