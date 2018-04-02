Trump Brags About Military Spending To Kids During Easter Egg Roll Ceremony

The White House Easter Egg Roll is for kids. But while addressing the many children in attendance, Donald Trump bragged about increased military spending just before kicking off the customary White House Easter Egg Roll.

Trump never acknowledged the big pink bunny by his side, and it was evident that Trump wasn't interested in entertaining or addressing the kids there. He used this speech opportunity to convince his loyal subjects that the massive spending deal he signed was perfectly reasonable because he over-funded our military.

Wait, what?

At the start of his speech, he seemed to forget what to call the White House. after referencing it and then morphed into one of his typical braggadocio campaign speech.

Trump said, "I want to thank the White House Historical Association and all of the people that worked so hard with Melania, with everybody to keep this incredible house or building, or whatever you want to call it, because there really is no name for it, it is special. And we keep it in tiptop shape. We call it sometimes tippy-top shape. It's a great great place."

He continued, "You look at that economy, you look at what's happening, nothing's ever easy but we have never had an economy like we have right now and we are going to make it bigger, better, stronger. Our military is now at a level and will soon be at a level it's never been before. It's, you see what's happening and what's happening with funding. The funding of our military was so important and so many military people are with us today. so, just think of $700 billion, because that's all going into our military this year. So, I want to thank you all for being here."

Not a word to the children.

Not a word about Passover or Easter.

But many words about the economy and military.

Amen.