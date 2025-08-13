Republican Who Said Dem Lacked Patriotism, Flubs Pledge Of Allegiance

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) accused Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) of not being patriotic enough after she said, "I am a proud Guatemalan before I am an American." Cue ahead to this morning, and Little Miss Star Spangled Banner herself couldn't remember the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. Meanwhile, she, like some other performative assclowns in the Republican caucus, dares to demand that Rep. Ramirez be removed from the Homeland Security Committee because she identifies as Guatemalan-American, and not just American.

From a Newsmax appearance on August 6th:

KRAISMAN (NEWSMAX): In fact, illinois democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez is facing backlash. She made these comments that appear to put America second. Watch this. "I'm a Guatemalan with much pride before I'm an American," so it's quick. But the congresswoman is also accused the U.S. of prioritizing imperialism, militarization, conquest, control, competition, and its attempt to, attempt at domination. That is a quote from Congresswoman, the Department of Homeland Security responding on X to that with a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt, quote, "There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds other allegiance. She currently sits, as you know, on the House Homeland Security Committee. There have been calls to remove her from that assignment. Where do you stand with that?

REP. MALLIOTAKIS: Yeah, look, she should be removed from the Homeland Security Committee, and quite frankly, if she feels that way, then she should self-deport to Guatemala. Obviously, you can't strip someone of their citizenship once they are one. However, what I would say is that she should think long and hard about why her family came to this country. They came here for opportunity, and in one generation, just like me, my parents, immigrants, she was able to become a United States congressperson. Same thing with Ilhan Omar and how ungrateful they are, how unpatriotic they are. It is disturbing that these are democrats that are elected to our United States House of Representatives. Somebody like that should not be serving on the Homeland Security committee. That is for sure. But look, I think that the voters in that district really need to want, need to take a second look at this next year and see if they want someone who is not patriotic, representing them in Congress.

And her flub. She couldn't even remember the 31 words of the Pledge of Allegiance.

WATCH: Republican Rep. Malliotakis struggles to remember the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, gives up, and walks off stage without finishing pic.twitter.com/1ckcxQ4R01 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 12, 2025