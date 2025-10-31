Dem Rep: Trump Finds Hamas More Reasonable Than People Who Want To Fund The Government

Rep. Adam Smith tore into Trump for demanding that Republicans use the nuclear option to reopen the government rather than negotiate with Democrats and do something about all of the people they're about to knock off of their health care insurance because it's unaffordable.

Trump took to his social media platform Thursday night and posted this:

Trump: “….BECAUSE OF THE FACT THAT THE DEMOCRATS HAVE GONE STONE COLD “CRAZY,” THE CHOICE IS CLEAR — INITIATE THE “NUCLEAR OPTION,” GET RID OF THE FILIBUSTER AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” pic.twitter.com/drpw9RiIX1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2025

Smith was asked about the post by CNN's Laura Coates, and I think responded perfectly as to why this means Trump and Republicans will own the results of their cruel actions and refusal to negotiate with Democrats.

COATES: We've got some breaking news from the president on the shutdown. He is now calling on Senate Republicans, on Truth Social, I believe, to initiate the nuclear option and get rid of the filibuster to reopen the government. What is your reaction? SMITH: Yeah. Well, to a certain extent, I think that makes sense because the approach that the Republicans took on this, is in order to pass their budget, they needed Democratic votes. And the reason the filibuster exists is to force bipartisan conversation. You gotta have Democratic votes, you gotta have Republican votes, so you gotta bring them both together to negotiate and come up with something they'll vote for. The Republicans took a rather sort of unique Trumpian approach to this, which is, yes, we need your votes, but you have to vote for our bill and we're not gonna negotiate with you. So that kind of undermines the concept behind this. So Democrats have a very legitimate concern. Millions of people within a couple of days are gonna start to lose their health insurance. Millions more are gonna' see their health insurance go up dramatically in cost. We wanted that addressed. The Republicans said, no, you just have to vote for our budget. So I guess if they're going to jam through an incredibly extremist partisan Republican budget, then they oughta do it with just Republican votes. Now the better option would be to actually negotiate with Democrats. I've said this many times.

The president's willing to negotiate with Vladimir Putin and Hamas, but he's not willing to negotiate with Democrats to protect healthcare for the American people. That would be the better response.

As I discussed in my post on Jessica Tarlov ripping them for the same thing, they're incapable of governing.

If Trump wants to nuke the filibuster, let them own it and what follows.

It's also worth noting that if they wanted to nuke the filibuster, they could have done it long ago. They all couldn't care less about who they harm with the dangerous games they're playing.