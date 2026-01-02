NY Post's 'Gotcha Moment' On Mamdani's Wife's Boots Turns Into Self-Own

When the New York Post spotted New York City's newest first lady in some killer high-fashion boots, they sent out an intrepid reporter to find out how much they cost. Turns out, the joke was on them, as the vintage Balenciaga coat from Albright Fashion Library and the archival earrings from New York Vintage, were both rented. And the boots were loaned.

It must really suck to work at the NY Post.

Source: New York Post

New York City’s first lady Rama Duwaji appeared to wear $630 “artisan” leather boots from a high-end designer to her Democratic socialist husband Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral swearing-in ceremony — a luxury look that flew in the face of the politician’s “everyman” image, eagle-eyed critics said Thursday. Duwaji, a 28-year-old artist, gave more socialite than socialist on New Year’s Day as she apparently rocked one of the fashion house Miista’s pricey boot designs — one which is said to be crafted from “vegetable tan cow leather” and feature an “ultra-cushioned memory foam insole.” The fashion firm charges $630 a pair for the so-called “Shelley Boots,” which feature a 6-centimeter (2.3-inch) heel and a lace-up back. But her high-end fashion statement — which came as she stood next to Mamdami while he took the oath of office just after midnight — is out of touch, considering Hizzoner’s equity-for-all policies that include tax hikes on the rich along with his man-of-the-people air, critics said.

