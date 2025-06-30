Trump: Hey, NY, Nice City You Have There. Be A Shame If I Withheld Funds

Fox News's Maria Bartiroma interviewed Donald Trump, and he once again sounded like a Mafia boss. He promised to withhold funding for New York City if presumptive Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins the November general election and doesn't do the "right thing."

Donald also described Mamdani as a "Communist," which isn't too surprising since his party is trying to attach an "ist" to the Democrat, just as they've done with Obama, Biden, and Harris.

In this one clip, Trump used the word Communist four times to describe the Democratic candidate.

"He's a communist," Donald falsely said. "I think it is very bad for New York. I don't know that he's going to get in. It is inconceivable that he is."

"If he does get in, I'm going to be president, and he's going to have to do the right thing or they're not getting any money," Trump added. "He's got to do the right thing."

Mamdani is a self-described Democratic Socialist, not a communist or a socialist. Words mean things.

On 'Meet the Press,' Mamdani responded to Trump calling him a communist, saying, "He wants to distract from what I'm fighting for, I'm fighting for the very working people he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed."