TACO Trump Backs Off Threat To Deploy National Guard To New York City

I don't know what went on during the closed doors portion of that meeting between Trump and mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, but now it looks like Trump is backing down from his threats to deploy the National Guard to New York City:

President Donald Trump has hit the pause button on deploying the National Guard to New York City, with the commander-in-chief on Saturday saying there are other American cities that “need it more” right now.

[...]

MS NOW reporter Akayla Gardner asked Trump if he was still looking to deploy the National Guard to NYC, while he took questions before heading to Joint Base Andrews on Saturday.

“If they need it. Right now, other places need it more, but if they need it,” Trump said. “We had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that, but if they need it, I would do it.”

That answer echoed a similar comment he made with Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday. The president also said he would feel “very comfortable” living in his hometown of NYC, especially after meeting with the next mayor.