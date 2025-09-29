Trump Launches Bonkers Threat To NYC If Mamdani Secures A Victory

Donald J. Trump once again threatened New York City if people elect Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, writing on Truth Social that he will withhold federal funds if Mamdani secures a victory. And that looks likely because Mamdani is ahead in the polls. Mamdani is the opposite politically of Trump, with the latter profiting from his presidency while yanking away health care from millions of Americans.

"Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party," he wrote. "He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City."

"Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises," he added. "He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT"

Just a couple of days ago, Trump laughably insisted, "I'm a president of all the people," however, there is no evidence to support that claim. This certainly didn't happen with Joe Biden at the helm, with federal investments disproportionately flowing to Republican-leaning states as a direct result of his administration's economic and climate policies. Why? Because they needed the money.

In early July, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, bizarrely claiming that he holds all "the levers."

"As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York," he wrote. "Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it “Hot” and “Great” again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

Yeah, sure, we're hot and great again with the economy in the shitter, food prices are outrageous, and housing is unaffordable. Meanwhile, Trump is boasting about "24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House."

It's unclear how Trump can carry through with his threat. New York City relies on $7.4 billion in federal government funding, accounting for 6.4% of total spending. Also, Mamdani is not a communist.