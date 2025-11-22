Trump And Mamdani Sitting In A Tree, K-I-S-S-I-NG

Love is a crazy thing. One minute you're calling someone a communist, and the next, you're giving him a public blowie at the White House. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met with Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, and it was something to behold.

In late September, Trump threatened New York City if voters elect Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, writing on Truth Social that he would withhold federal funds if Mamdani wins. But that was then. It's now November.

Instead of fighting back against Trump's juvenile insults and threats, Mamdani kept it calm and kept shaking hands with cab drivers and walking with the people of New York City. In essence, Mandami shrugged Trump off. That looks like it paid off. Move over, JD Vance, curl up on your couch, and watch true love unfold, at least from Donald's perspective. Melania, not that you care, but look out, girl.

Trump loves him Mamdani.

Watch:

Q: Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?



MAMDANI: I've spoken about--



TRUMP: That's okay. You can just say yes. I don't mind. pic.twitter.com/uWZFRcmGxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

When Trump was asked by a reporter if he would feel comfortable living in NYC under a Mamdani administration, Trump said, "I would. I really would."

It gets better.

Trump is now defending Mamdani in response to loaded questions from Fox News. incredible scenes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T21:09:41.363Z

Oh boy, Trump is loving him some Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani:

Trump frickin' loves this guy lmao — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T21:04:51.525Z

MORE!

Q: Stefanik has called Mamdani a 'jihadist.' Do you think you're standing next to a jihadist right now? TRUMP: No, I don't. I met with a man who's a very rational person — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T21:10:19.304Z

Trump will stick up for Mamdani:

Q: Why did you fly here? Aren't trains greener? MAMDANI: I will use every form of transit and I want to make sure they are all affordable in NYC TRUMP: That's a lot quicker too, in all fairness. I'll stick up for you. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T21:01:34.777Z

Trump got Mamdani'd:

"I expect to be helping him, not hurting him. A big help" -- Trump is totally charmed by Mamdani — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T21:00:14.674Z

Trump is totally whipped:

Trump on Mamdani: "We had some interesting conversation and some of his ideas are really the same ideas that I have. But a big thing on cost. The new word is 'affordability.' Another word is just 'groceries.' It's sort of an old fashioned word but it's very accurate." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T20:56:09.269Z

And here, he shivs MAGA in the back:

Trump on Mamdani: "I think he's gonna surprise some conservative people, actually. And some very liberal people he won't surprise because they already like him." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-21T20:43:34.750Z

This made my day. Love stories are comforting. I wonder how JD and Melania are feeling right now. Oh well, Melania always has her alleged boyfriend Hank Siemers, who was the head of security at Tiffany & Co., and JD? Well, he always has his couch.