Trump And Mamdani Sitting In A Tree, K-I-S-S-I-NG

Love is a crazy thing. One minute you're calling someone a communist, and the next, you're giving him a public blowie at the White House. New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met with Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, and it was something to behold.
In late September, Trump threatened New York City if voters elect Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, writing on Truth Social that he would withhold federal funds if Mamdani wins. But that was then. It's now November.
Instead of fighting back against Trump's juvenile insults and threats, Mamdani kept it calm and kept shaking hands with cab drivers and walking with the people of New York City. In essence, Mandami shrugged Trump off. That looks like it paid off. Move over, JD Vance, curl up on your couch, and watch true love unfold, at least from Donald's perspective. Melania, not that you care, but look out, girl.
Trump loves him Mamdani.
Watch:
When Trump was asked by a reporter if he would feel comfortable living in NYC under a Mamdani administration, Trump said, "I would. I really would."
It gets better.
Oh boy, Trump is loving him some Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani:
MORE!
Trump will stick up for Mamdani:
Trump got Mamdani'd:
Trump is totally whipped:
And here, he shivs MAGA in the back:
This made my day. Love stories are comforting. I wonder how JD and Melania are feeling right now. Oh well, Melania always has her alleged boyfriend Hank Siemers, who was the head of security at Tiffany & Co., and JD? Well, he always has his couch.